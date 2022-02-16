Birmingham Bulls Continue Hot Streak

February 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have continued their fantastic play in the second half of the 2021-2022 season after a weekend sweep over the Evansville Thunderbolts this past weekend. The two games were extremely important to Birmingham as they came into the weekend 16 points behind the Thunderbolts, who currently hold the final playoff spot in the SPHL playoff standings.

Birmingham welcomed Evansville to the Pelham Civic Complex for the first time this season in a high-intensity matchup on Friday night. Zane Jones of the Thunderbolts got the scoring started at the 16:30 mark of the first period that gave the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead in the first intermission. Scott Donahue for the Bulls tied the score at 1-1 thirteen minutes into the second period in front of nearly 3,000 fans in Birmingham. Despite the Bulls going on the power play three times in the third period, and the Thunderbolts going on the power play twice, neither team scored on their man advantage in the final frame and the two sides headed into overtime for the 2nd time this season. Evansville won in OT on October 23rd in the beginning of the year, but Friday in Pelham proved to be a different story. Colton Fletcher scored his 8th goal of the season with assists from Alex Cohen and Brody Duncan to give Birmingham a 2-1 victory and their first overtime win of the season.

Evansville returned to the confines of the Pelham Civic Complex on Saturday night for what proved to be another high-intense matchup in front of 4,000 passionate fans. The Thunderbolts got off to another good start for the second night in a row, this time with a goal from Tyson Kirkby just three minutes into the game. After chirping back and forth multiple times in the first period, Birmingham's Mike Davis and Evansville's Coy Prevost both went into the penalty box for fighting with nine minutes remaining in the first period. Despite two power play chances and seventeen shots to Birmingham's three in the first period, the Thunderbolts were unable to score again and led 1-0 in the first intermission. Matthew Hobbs scored his second goal of the season in the Birmingham black and red, and tied the score up at one with nine minutes to go in the second period. Then, just four and a half minutes later, Bulls standout rookie Carson Rose put his 14th goal of the season into the back of the net giving the Bulls a 2-1 lead, their first lead of the night. The third period was rather quiet between the two teams until an Alex Cohen empty net goal, his first goal in a Bulls uniform, put the game away with 1:48 remaining. Birmingham picked up the 3-1 win over Evansville despite being outshot 47-23. Birmingham goalie Hayden Stewart was rewarded for his stellar play in the Bulls sweep of the Thunderbolts over the weekend, https://www.thesphl.com/bulls-stewart-bears-stead-named-warrior-hockey-sphl-co-players-of-the-week.

Birmingham will be back at home on Friday, February 18th in the Pelham Civic Complex as they host the in-state rival Huntsville Havoc. Birmingham will then be on the road on Saturday, February 19th at the Macon Mayhem and then on Sunday, February 20th at the Huntsville Havoc.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.