Dawgs Bring Back Nick Ford

February 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Ford

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Mark Sawyer) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Ford(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Mark Sawyer)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Nick Ford has returned from his call-up to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Ford played in 14 games for Roanoke earlier this season after joining the team on October 21, and he tallied six goals and six assists in that time for Roanoke. The six-foot-one winger was called up on December 27 to Jacksonville, where he played in 13 games and recorded two assists. Earlier this season, Ford also played two ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder, and spent training camp with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back home this weekend from Friday-through-Sunday for a three-game series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

