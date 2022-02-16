Transaction Report: February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced that forward Nolan Sheeran has been signed ahead of this weekend's contests.
Sheeran, from East Amherst, N.Y., has logged three games for the Marksmen this season playing from December 3 to December 5.
After his stint with the Marksmem, Sheeran logged five ECHL games with the Florida Everblades. He did not register a point.
In 2018-19. Sheeran skated exclusively with the Marksmen scoring four goals and notching a career high 28 assists. Prior to the COVID-19 pause, he was playing in the France2 league with Dunkerque.
Sheeran is expected to dress this weekend on the road as the Marksmen face off against Macon and Knoxville.
The post Transaction Report: February 16, 2022 appeared first on Fayetteville Marksmen.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022
- Transaction Report: February 16, 2022 - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Birmingham Bulls Continue Hot Streak - Birmingham Bulls
- Deslauriers Called up to ECHL Trois-Rivieres, Corona Waived, Brausen Re-Signed - Peoria Rivermen
- St-Pierre Earns Call Up - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Bring Back Nick Ford - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Hayden Stewart Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Player of the Week - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- Transaction Report: February 16, 2022
- Marksmen Extend Streak to Eight, Defeat Dawgs 5-4
- Marksmen Blast Dawgs 7-2
- Monday Morning Marksmen Week 17
- Three Early Goals Enough for Marksmen Win