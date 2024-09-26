Squadron to Hold Tailgate Ahead of Uab Football Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, in partnership with City Walk Bham, are set to host a tailgate event at City Walk Bham on Oct. 5 beginning at 9 a.m. and leading up to the UAB football team's noon kickoff against Tulane.

The Squadron tailgate is free for all fans and includes many games and activations, including: GameStop: outdoor gaming station featuring NBA 2K and College Football 25 Monster Energy: free product UAB Callahan Eye: free merchandise, coupons, specialty items and more Whataburger: gameday giveaways TrimTab Brewing: Squadron-branded 205 Pale Ale at a discounted price K&J's Elegant Pastries truck Table tennis, bocce ball, cornhole and more

A live DJ will be on site to entertain fans and City Walk Bham is set to operate a cash bar for fans in attendance.

The Birmingham Squadron tailgate is free and open to the public.

The Birmingham Squadron tip off the 2024-25 season at home against the Mexico City Capitanes on Nov. 9 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. For tickets or more information about the Squadron, visit BirminghamSquadron.com or call the front office at (205) 719-0850.

