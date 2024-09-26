Valley Suns Complete Trade with Indiana Mad Ants

September 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team completed a trade with the Indiana Mad Ants, acquiring the returning player rights to guard David Stockton in exchange for the returning player rights of Jahlil Okafor and Garrison Brooks.

Stockton played with the G League Ignite in the 2023-24 Winter Showcase where he averaged 6.5 points and 4.8 assists in four games before spending the remainder of the season playing for Arecibo in Puerto Rico. Prior to his time with Ignite, he played for the Mad Ants where he averaged 13.3 points and 9 assists in 22 regular season games during the 2022-23 regular season.

