Santa Cruz Warriors to Host Fan Fest on October 26th

September 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors will host a Sea Dubs Fan Fest, presented by Ticketmaster, on Saturday, October 26, to celebrate the start of the 2024-25 NBA G League season. This event will be held from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. PT at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors. Registration for this event is free and fans interested can sign up HERE.

Guests can enjoy family-friendly activities in the Fun Zone, receive autographs, attend Chalk Talks with Santa Cruz and Golden State Warriors players and coaches, and much more. Season Ticket Members and community guests will have the opportunity to buy exclusive ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, access special deals on new merchandise, and purchase raffle tickets that will benefit Digital NEST, a nonprofit organization that provides underserved Latinx youth the skills, resources, and network to build and launch successful careers.

The Santa Cruz Warriors - the reigning and now four-time NBA G League Franchise of the Year (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24) - have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at just $19.90 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Sign up HERE for Insider access and additional information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.