Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd on the Passing of Herd Assistant Coach Joe Wolf

September 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Herd assistant coach and Kohler native Joe Wolf. Throughout his life, Joe touched many lives and was a highly respected, adored and dedicated coach and player across the NBA. His well-regarded talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach.

Joe's career spanned more than 37 years, with 12 years as a player in the NBA and 25 years coaching at the college, CBA, NBA G League and NBA level, including as a Bucks assistant coach. Joe led Kohler High School to three state titles and in 2005 the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel named him Wisconsin's greatest high school basketball player ever. Joe was an All-ACC player at the University of North Carolina and made four NCAA Tournament appearances before being drafted as the No. 13 overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. Off the court, Joe was a beloved brother, uncle, friend and community leader.

We send our deepest condolences to Joe's family and friends. The Bucks and Herd will always be grateful to Joe for his hard work and commitment to our organization. He will be missed.

