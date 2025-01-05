Squadron Drop Midday Contest at Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Maine Celtics, 103-90, on Sunday afternoon.

Two Squadron players, Lester Quinones (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Izaiah Brockington (16 points, 10 rebounds), recorded double-doubles, while guard Jalen Crutcher paced Birmingham (1-2) in scoring with 21 points.

Forward Josh Oduro marked the third Squadron player with double-digit rebounds with 10. The Providence product also finished Sunday's contest with a season-high three blocks.

Alabama alum JD Davison led all scorers with 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting for Maine (4-2).

The Squadron return to the hardwood Tuesday for a showdown with the Long Island Nets at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on My68, ESPN+ and the YES app.

Birmingham's next home game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at Legacy Arena receive a custom Squadron-branded visor.

