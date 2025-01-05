Charge Clipped in Capital City

January 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Elijay Hughes of the Cleveland Charge during a layup

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Elijay Hughes of the Cleveland Charge during a layup(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

WASHINGTON DC - The Cleveland Charge (3-2) dropped the first of a two-game set with the Capital City Go-Go (2-1) after a 108-100 defeat at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon

Cleveland's Eli Hughes scored 19 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, finishing 8-of-16 on three-pointers in 38 minutes off the bench. Nae'Qwan Tomlin chipped in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 11 rebounds in 34 minutes for his third double-double of the season. Feron Hunt posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 boards with two steals in 36 minutes. Jacob Gilyard added 13 points and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

Jaylen Nowell led the Go-Go with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds in 31 minutes. Mouhamadou Gueye scored 18 points on 7-of-8 from the field in 29 minutes off the bench. Ruben Nembhard Jr. had 14 points, eight assists and five steals in 36 minutes for Capital City.

The two teams will meet again here in the capital on Tuesday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m.

