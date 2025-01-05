Skyhawks Win Ninth Game at Home in 123-111 Victory over the Wisconsin Herd

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (3-1) closed out their opening three-game home slate of the regular season with their third-straight double-digit victory, 123-111 over the Wisconsin Herd (1-4).

The Skyhawks are now 9-1 at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park after the 12-point victory on 'Kids Day presented by Planet Fitness', marking the best start in College Park history through the first ten games of a season. The team's 9-1 home record includes both the regular season and Tip-Off Tournament portion of the schedule.

A trio of Skyhawks finished with 20-or-more points in the win: Kevon Harris (25), Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (22), and Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keaton Wallace (21).

Gueye netted a career-high 22 points behind a career-high tying 4-6 from deep (7-9 FGM), breaking his previous career-high of 20 points he netted on Dec. 20 against the Maine Celtics. Gueye also collected two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench.

Harris recorded 25 points and five rebounds, to go along with three assists and two steals, marking the Ellenwood, Georgia, natives third game of the season and 16 th game of his career with 25-or-more points.

Wallace, along with his 21 points, dished out eight assists and brought down five rebounds, marking his fourth game of the season with 20-or-more points, five-or-more assists, and five-or-more rebounds.

College Park and Wisconsin traded buckets throughout the start of the first quarter, before College Park jumped out to a double-digit lead at the 2:23 mark, ending the quarter with a 36-23 advantage. Eight Skyhawks netted at least one bucket, including seven each from Wallace and Plowden.

Wisconsin immediately answered to start the second quarter with an 18-0 run, creeping ahead by five points thanks to multiple threes from Jack Gohlke. The Skyhawks responded with a 28-9 run to end the half to get the lead back to double-digits, 64-50.

The Skyhawks kept their double-digit lead for the majority of the third quarter, stretching it to as many as 15 before ending at a 92-82 score.

The Herd found themselves down by as many as 12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but three quick triples from AJ Johnson and Stephen Thompson Jr. cut the Skyhawk lead to four points with 7:43 remaining.

The Skyhawks matched Wisconsin with threes of their own, including two from Gueye and one from Jordan Bowden to push the lead back to 10 points, which they would hold for the remainder of the game.

The Herd were led by a season-high 28 points from Terence Davis, along with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double from Milwaukee Bucks forward Chris Livingston.

The Skyhawks will hit the road for a one-trip stop up to Long Island where they will face the Nets on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m., before returning to College Park on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. for 'Kids Day featuring Bluey'.

