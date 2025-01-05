Herd Falls to Skyhawks

January 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the College Park Skyhawks 123-111.

Terence Davis led the Herd with 28 points while Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston followed with 18 points.

The top scorers for the College Park Skyhawks were Kevon Harris with 25 points and Mouhamed Gueye with 22 points.

College Park opened the game with two consecutive three-pointers while Liam Robbins answered with a jump shot to put the Herd on the board. Wisconsin kept the momentum, knocking down three shots beyond the arc to make it a two-point game. Over the next four minutes, the Skyhawks outscored the Herd 12-4 to get a double-digit head start. Henry Ellenson and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for six points to close out the first quarter, but College Park led 36-23.

Wisconsin erupted for a 13-0 run powered by five straight shots beyond the arc to take their first lead of the game 41-36. The Skyhawks responded with 12 unanswered points to go on top 48-41. Terence Davis took control scoring on four straight possessions for the Herd to make it a five-point game. College Park scored the last nine points of the half to go ahead 64-50. Terence Davis guided the Herd with 12 points in the first half.

Terence Davis and Chris Livingston combined for 16 points including four shots beyond the arc to make it a three-point game. College Park answered with 10 consecutive points to increase their lead to double-digits. Wisconsin scored five points while keeping the Skyhawks to zero over three minutes. College Park earned a 13-6 run, but the Herd scored the last two baskets of the quarter to make it a 10-point game. The Skyhawks led 92-82 at the break.

The Herd opened the fourth quarter outscoring College Park by five points to come within two possessions. Stephen Thompson Jr. kept the energy going with two straight baskets for the Herd. College Park took back control of the game increasing their lead to 13 points. Liam Robbins and Chris Livingston added a basket each to cut into the double-digit deficit. At the two-minute mark, AJ Johnson landed two straight three-pointers, but College Park facilitated a 5-2 run to win the game 123-111.

Wisconsin will host their first home game of the regular season on Sunday, Jan. 12 vs the Osceola Magic with tip-off set at 12:30 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-tickets/artist/2414076.

