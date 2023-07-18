Springfield Sinks Travs in Series Opener

July 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - A four-run sixth inning broke a tie and propelled the Springfield Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night. Down three early, the Travs battled back to tie before Springfield took control again. Arkansas did not get a baserunner until there was one out in the fourth inning. All seven Cardinals runs were charged to Travs starter Shawn Semple who matched his season high of 5.1 innings. Spencer Packard had three hits for the Travs while Victory Scott had three hits including a home run for the Cardinals.

Moments That Mattered

* Robbie Tenerowicz delivered a clutch two out single in the top of the sixth to tie the game at three.

* Springfield responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, the first scoring on an infield single and the second on a fielder's choice.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-4, run

* RHP Jake Haberer: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Packard's three hits matched his season high for the fifth time.

* Springfield had six extra base hits, five in the first three innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.