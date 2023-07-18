Riverfront Stadium to Host Inaugural Air Capital High School Football Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge serves as host for the inaugural Air Capital High School Football Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford at Riverfront Stadium in fall 2023. Thirteen teams will have an opportunity to represent their high schools while taking the field at Riverfront Stadium.

"Mel Hambelton Ford is proud to be the title partner for High School Football at Riverfront Stadium. It is so exciting to see these young athletes play games at this beautiful stadium", said Lisa Hambelton, Owner and Operator of Mel Hambelton Ford. "I am very thankful for our partnership with the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium! This opportunity took creative minds working together and thinking outside the box!"

The Holy War between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel returns to Riverfront Stadium for a second year following a record-setting crowd of 8,066 during their 2022 matchup. Other notable rivalries taking the field this year will include Maize South High School vs Maize High School, Andover High School vs Andover Central High School, and Buhler High School vs McPherson High School. Additional high schools included in the Air Capital Series are North High School, Northwest High School, West High School, Derby High School, and Newton High School.

"During the last two seasons, we were able to develop the blueprint to make this football series possible. When we saw 8,066 people pack the ballpark for the Holy War, we knew we had to afford a similar opportunity for other student-athletes in our local community," said General Manager Bob Moullette. "Being able to team up with an influential community champion such as Mel Hambelton Ford made this opportunity attainable. We appreciate their shared view on the importance to serve our community". Moullette has been a part of the football discussion since Riverfront Stadium hosted its first KJCCC Championship Game in 2021.

Riverfront Stadium Schedule:

Matchup #1- Friday, September 29: Maize South High School vs Maize High School - 7:00 PM

Matchup #2 - Friday, October 6: Bishop Carroll High School vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 7:00 PM

Matchup #3 - Saturday, October 7: West High School vs North High School - 7:00 PM

Matchup #4 - Thursday, October 12: Northwest High School vs West High School -7:00 PM

Matchup #5 - Friday, October 13: Andover High School vs Andover Central High School - 7:00 PM

Matchup #6 - Thursday, October 19: Buhler High School vs McPherson High School - 7:00 PM

Matchup #7 - Friday, October 20: Derby High School vs Newton High School -7:00 PM

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone, or at the Riverfront Stadium box office Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5 PM. Adult tickets are $8 and student and child tickets are $4. Additional details regarding hospitality and suite rentals can be found on www.windsurge.com beginning August 1.

Today, The Wind Surge are in Amarillo, but the team will return home next Tuesday, July 25 to play against the Frisco RoughRiders.

