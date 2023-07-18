Missions Drop Opening Game in Frisco

July 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night. With both clubs entering on two-game losing streaks, it was the RoughRiders who came out on top on Tuesday. Behind a strong start from Dane Acker and a big night from Evan Carter, the Missions fall to Frisco 6-2. Jackson Merrill and Marcos Castanon each recorded their first Double-A RBI in the losing effort.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his Double-A debut. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. Luisangel Acuna hit a one-out double to right field. Evan Carter drove in Acuna with a triple to left-center field. With two outs in the frame, a wild pitch from Bergert allowed Carter to score. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Bergert left two runners on base during the third inning. Chris Seise and Aaron Zavala began the frame with back-to-back base hits. Acuna grounded out and both runners advanced into scoring position. Carter drew a walk to load the bases. Bergert retired the next two hitters to leave the bases loaded.

Dane Acker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander held the Missions hitless until the top of the fourth inning. Juan Fernandez started the inning with a single and then he stole second base. Daniel Johnson doubled and Fernandez advanced to third base. Marcos Castanon drove in Fernandez with a sacrifice fly. The Missions cut the deficit in half.

Frisco improved their lead in the fourth inning and forced Bergert out of the game. Kellen Strahm drew a walk to start the inning. Josh Hatcher singled and Scott Kapers was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bobby Milacki entered the game for San Antonio. The right-hander got Seise to ground into a double play and Strahm scored. Zavala drove in the second run of the game with a single to right field. The Missions trailed 4-1.

The RoughRiders used the long ball in the fifth inning to extend their lead. Leading off the inning, Carter left the yard for a solo homer. His ninth home run made it a 5-1 ballgame.

San Antonio plated their second run of the game in the seventh inning. Facing Danny Duffy, Brandon Valenzuela started the frame with a base hit. With two outs, Valenzuela stole second base. He came in to score on an RBI single from Jackson Merrill. The Missions trailed 5-2.

Frisco made it a 6-2 ballgame in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing James Bourque, Carter drew a walk and Thomas Saggese was hit by a pitch. Following a fly out and a ground out, a wild pitch from Bourque allowed Carter to score his third run of the game.

The Missions attempted a comeback in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Michael Brewer, Valenzuela and Cole Cummings drew one-out walks. Ripken Reyes and Merrill lined out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 6-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 6-10 & 43-42 on the season

* Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 1-5, RBI

* Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect: Scheduled to pitch Friday, July 21st

* Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): L, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, SB, BB

* Evan Carter (#1 Rangers prospect, #6 MLB): 2-3, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, K

* Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect, #45 MLB): 1-4, 2B, R, BB, K

* Dane Acker (#22 Rangers prospect, Frisco starter): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, July 19th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (0-0, 3.38) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Frisco has not yet announced their starting pitcher. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.