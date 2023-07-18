Champlain Shines in 4-1 Win Saturday

Chandler Champlain led the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5-8, 34-48) to a 4-1 victory after earning his first AA win and quality start on Saturday against the San Antonio Missions (6-8, 43-40) at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

Champlain entered into a pitcher's duel for the first four inning against Missions starter Jackson Wolf until the fifth. Jimmy Govern doubled to right and scored with two outs when Jake Means singled to right, giving NWA a 1-0 lead.

Two more runs scored in the sixth thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Peyton Wilson while Jeison Guzman doubled home Wilson to pad the lead. A passed ball in the bottom of the eighth gave the Missions their first run of the game, but the Naturals scored again in the ninth when Parker Bates singled to center, propelling NWA to the 4-1 win.

Champlain (1-2) threw 6.0 shutout inning with two this, two walks, and four strikeouts. Jacob Wallace earned his sixth hold of the year after 1.2 innings with two hits, a walk, and one unearned run allowed. John McMillon earned his first save in AA, throwing 1.1 shutout frames with a hit and a walk while punching out two.

The Naturals and Missions close out their series on Sunday before NWA heads back to Springdale to take on the Tulsa Drillers (AA Affilaite of the Los Angeles Dodgers) on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM first pitch.

