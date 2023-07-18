Biasi, Naturals Shutout Missions 4-0 on Sunday

Dante Biasi and the Naturals bullpen combined to toss the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-8, 35-48) third shutout of the year in a 4-0 win over the San Antonio Missions (6-9, 43-41) at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

Biasi cruised through the first two innings before NWA got him a small lead in the third. Parker Bates reached on the team's first hit of the day, and infield single, and with two outs Tyler Tolbert smashed a double to left-center, scoring Bates to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

It was the only lead the Naturals would lead, but they added more runs late. Bates drove in Dillan Shrum, who had two hits, in the seventh while Peyton Wilson tripled with Diego Hernandez on base in the eighth to extend the lead. Shrums second hit of the game, a single to second, scored Wilson to put NWA up 4-0.

Noah Murdock warned a win after an inning following Biasi out of the bullpen. The righty allowed. a hit and struck out two. Beck Way and Anderson Paulino (who made his Naturals debut) each earned a hold.

The Naturals are back at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, July 18 to take on the Tulsa Drillers with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can get their tickets at nwanaturals.com or by visiting the Arvest Ballpark.

