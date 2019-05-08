Spraker Stellar as Blue Jays Blank the Tarpons

TAMPA FL. - RHP Graham Spraker produced his second consecutive win and second quality start of the year en route to the Blue Jays 1-0 win in Tampa on Wednesday night. Spraker tossed six innings, surrendering just one hit in the fourth off the bat of Steven Sensley who was thrown out by right-fielder Ryan Noda at second trying to stretch a double to a single.

Tampa's lone opportunity to score came in the top of the third with runners at second third and one out. Aaron Hicks lifted a shallow fly-ball to center. Cal Stevenson made the catch and fired a one hop throw to Alejandro Kirk behind the plate to nail Max Burt trying to tag from third.

Dunedin rode that momentum and cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Alejandro Kirk smacked a double to left with two outs. Christian Williams then looped a single to center to put runners at the corners. Demi Orimoloye pushed a ground ball single through the right side to score Kirk to make it 1-0 Dunedin. Righties Emmerson Jimenez, Brad Wilson, and Dany Jimenez shut the Tarpons offense down for the rest of the evening notching two holds and a save in the victory.

The Blue Jays have now have seven series wins to their name and have been victorious in eight of 12 and 13 of the last 21. Dunedin begins a three game series tomorrow against the Clearwater Threshers. The first pitch is set for 6:30 E.T. at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium.

