Spraker Stellar as Blue Jays Blank the Tarpons
May 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
TAMPA FL. - RHP Graham Spraker produced his second consecutive win and second quality start of the year en route to the Blue Jays 1-0 win in Tampa on Wednesday night. Spraker tossed six innings, surrendering just one hit in the fourth off the bat of Steven Sensley who was thrown out by right-fielder Ryan Noda at second trying to stretch a double to a single.
Tampa's lone opportunity to score came in the top of the third with runners at second third and one out. Aaron Hicks lifted a shallow fly-ball to center. Cal Stevenson made the catch and fired a one hop throw to Alejandro Kirk behind the plate to nail Max Burt trying to tag from third.
Dunedin rode that momentum and cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Alejandro Kirk smacked a double to left with two outs. Christian Williams then looped a single to center to put runners at the corners. Demi Orimoloye pushed a ground ball single through the right side to score Kirk to make it 1-0 Dunedin. Righties Emmerson Jimenez, Brad Wilson, and Dany Jimenez shut the Tarpons offense down for the rest of the evening notching two holds and a save in the victory.
The Blue Jays have now have seven series wins to their name and have been victorious in eight of 12 and 13 of the last 21. Dunedin begins a three game series tomorrow against the Clearwater Threshers. The first pitch is set for 6:30 E.T. at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2019
- Spraker Stellar as Blue Jays Blank the Tarpons - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Fort Myers collects four two-out RBI to down Stone Crabs, 4-3 - Fort Myers Miracle
- Kirtley's Blast Pushes Cards Past 'Tugas in Finale, 2-1 - Daytona Tortugas
- Florida Outdueled by Flying Tigers Throwers, 2-1 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Tarpons Blanked by D-Jays in Rubber Game, 1-0 - Tampa Tarpons
- Wilson Pitches Mets to 5-1 Victory at Jupiter - St. Lucie Mets
- Threshers Use Small Ball to Push Past Bradenton in Series Finale - Clearwater Threshers
- 'Tugas Keep Homestand Rolling Through Mother's Day Weekend - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Home Thursday-Saturday vs. Stone Crabs - St. Lucie Mets
- Mets, Hammerheads Split Doubleheader - St. Lucie Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Spraker Stellar as Blue Jays Blank the Tarpons
- Tampa Capitalizes on Late Chances, Defeat Dunedin to Even Series
- Dunedin Wins a Thriller in Tampa
- Timely Hitting Is the Missing Piece of 2-1 Loss to Mets
- Magic of Jack Russell Stadium Wears off as the Blue Jays Fall to St. Lucie