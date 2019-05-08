Fort Myers collects four two-out RBI to down Stone Crabs, 4-3

FORT MYERS, Fla. - On a rainy Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Michael Helman's seventh inning RBI broke a 3-3 tie as the Miracle defeated the Charlotte Stone Crabs, 4-3, at Hammond Stadium.

The game was delayed by 23-minutes prior to first pitch due to rain and then again in the top of the fourth for 55-minutes as heavy rain blanketed Southwest Florida.

Helman's game winning hit deflected off Charlotte third baseman Jim Haley and into left field, scoring Ben Rortvedt from third.

After Charlotte built a 2-0 lead after three and a half innings, the Miracle bats came to life in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and the bases empty, Trevor Larnach singled to right before stealing second and advancing to third on catcher Ronaldo Hernandez's throwing error. Jose Miranda then singled in Larnach before Lewin Diaz tied the game at two with a double to left.

Then down 3-2 in the sixth, Diaz again delivered with two outs, singling to tie the game. Diaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. He is second on the Miracle with 15 runs batted in.

Jhoan Duran started for Fort Myers and pitched 3.1 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits and did not return after the 55-minute weather delay.

Melvi Acosta followed Duran and allowed one run in 4.1 innings of work to earn the win. Acosta (2-0) did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Anthony Vizcaya earned his third save of the season with 1.1 shutout innings. Miracle pitchers are a perfect 13-for-13 in save opportunities this year.

By taking two of three from Charlotte, the Miracle have now won five consecutive series.

The Miracle open a three-game series on Thursday night against the Tampa Tarpons, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the New York Yankees. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

