Wilson Pitches Mets to 5-1 Victory at Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - Tommy Wilson made another stellar start as the St. Lucie Mets won the rubber game 5-1 over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Wilson, who fired seven no-hit innings in his previous start last Wednesday, tossed six more scoreless innings against the Hammerheads. He scattered four hits (all singles), walked one batter and struck out three. He ended his night by inducing an inning-ending double play. He threw an economical 75 pitches.

Wilson ran his scoreless innings streak to 13 and lowered his ERA to 2.48. He improved his record to 3-2.

The Mets broke a scoreless tie when Carlos Cortes ripped a RBI triple in the fourth inning. Jeremy Vasquez then hit a ball that was misplayed by Garrett Cooper in left field. Cortes scored to make it 2-0 and Vasquez made it to third base on the error. Nick Meyer knocked home Vasquez with two-out single for a 3-0 lead.

Many Rodriguez added a run-scoring single in the fifth and Blake Tiberi scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Blake Taylor converted his FSL-leading sixth save by pitching 1.1 scoreless innings to finish out the game.

Tiberi went 3 for 4.

Luis Carpio was 2 for 4.

The Mets finished their six-day road trip with a 4-1 record.

The Mets (18-13) welcome the Charlotte Stone Crabs to First Data Field on Thursday for the start of a three-game series.

