Spokane's Strong Start Not Enough against Salem-Keizer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane dropped their fourth-straight home game on Monday, falling in the series opener to Salem Keizer, 7-5 on 90s Night & Field of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscapes Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT.

TOP PERFORMERS

Catcher David Garcia hit his second homer of the season. He's hitting .313 at the friendly confines of Avista Stadium this season.

Tanner Gardner got back on track with a 2-for-4 night, including an RBI triple. Gardner struggled in Vancouver, but is hitting .357 at home in five rehab games.

Nic Starr continues to excel out of the bullpen. He has given up no hits in seven innings this season, striking out 10.BY THE NUMBERS

Garcia's homer broke the Indians' six-game Avista Stadium long ball drought.

Nic Laio has 18 strikeouts in 12 innings this season, with opponents hitting just .186 against him.

Salem-Keizer extends their league-leading offensive output to 108 runs and became the first team to hit 20 homers this year.KEY MOMENT

In the top of the eighth, a missed catch error at second base allowed the Volcanoes to score an important insurance run. Spokane put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, trailing 7-5, but Salem-Keizer reliever Yoel Veras struck out Jonah McReynolds and Starling Joseph to end the inning.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

With the win, Salem-Keizer remains a game behind Hillsboro in the South Division. Spokane's lead in the North has evaporated, as Tri-City has evened up the standings at identical 10-8 records with 20 games remaining in the first half. Everett is lurking just a game behind.

NEXT HOME GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

