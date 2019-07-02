Frogs' Bats Take off against Hawks, 6-2

July 2, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - The AquaSox opened their three-game home series against the Boise Hawks strong, maintaining their lead for seven and a half innings and defeating the Hawks 6-2.

Michael Toglia scored first for the Hawks with a solo home run in the top of the first. In his AquaSox debut, Utah Jones tied up the game in the bottom of the inning, launching a leadoff home run over the left field fence.

The Frogs went to work in the bottom of the second inning, led by an RBI single from Cesar Izturis. With Izturis on second, Miguel Perez crushed a triple to deep right field, easily pushing in another run for the 'Sox. Boise left fielder Trevor Boone caught a fly ball in foul territory, allowing Perez to tag up and score, pulling the Frogs ahead 4-1.

Perez picked up another extra-base RBI in the bottom of the fourth inning, easily driving in Izturis for the AquaSox' fifth run of the game. The Hawks scored back one in the top of the sixth inning when Bladimir Restituyo singled to left field, putting the score at 5-2. Patrick Frick drove in the Frogs' final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Right-handed pitcher Travis Kuhn closed for the AquaSox, allowing one hit and striking out one batter, successfully holding the Frogs' 6-2 lead.

At the plate, the 'Sox registered six hits, including two doubles, one triple and one home run. On the bump, Damon Casetta-Stubbs pitched five complete innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run while striking out five Hawks; Nate Fisher pitched three complete innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run on four hits.

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field for the second game against Boise on July 2 at 7:05 p.m. On July 3, the AquaSox will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration, presented by Chevron ExtraMile with Postgame Fireworks presented by Pepsi.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.