Dust Devils Notch Walk-Off Win in Extras

The Tri-City Dust Devils (10-8) came out on top in a soggy marathon affair on Monday night beating the Eugene Emeralds (7-11) 10-9 in ten innings. Tri-City's win combined with Spokane's loss puts the Dust Devils in a tie with the Indians for first place in the North Division.

The lead belonged to Tri-City throughout most of the game, but the advantage slipped away from the Dust Devils in the top of the seventh inning.

The Emeralds rallied to score four runs off of Tri-City reliever Deivy Mendez. The game remained even until the bottom of the tenth. With the bases loaded an error from Eugene's Luis Diaz allowed the Jack Stronach to score the winning run. Kelvin Melean and Luke Becker each had three hits to help lift Tri-City to the victory in the high scoring battle.

Right-hander Nick Thwaits will start the middle game of the three-game series. The Emeralds will counter with right-hander Zach Mort. It will be Military Appreciation Night at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday evening. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

