Spokane's Playoff Run Starts Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the greatest regular seasons in franchise history is in the books and the Spokane Indians are now focused on a post-season run to capture their ninth Northwest League Championship. The title quest begins tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4 at 6:30 PM for Game One of the Northwest League Playoffs presented by TicketsWest, SWX, and 103.5 The Game. The Indians open up the playoffs against the Tri-City Dust Devils in the lone game of the three-game series that will be played in Spokane. Ticket prices start at just $5.

Divisional Round Schedule:

To see the Indians play on the road in Tri-City, CLICK HERE.

Additionally, should the Indians advance to the NWL Championship Round, Avista Stadium will host Game 3, and Games 4 & 5 if necessary. If the Indians advance to the Championship Round, tickets will be available for purchase following the final game of the Divisional Series.

Championship Round Schedule (if necessary):

Spokane earned a playoff berth after winning the first half with a record of 22-16. The Indians then proceeded to win the second half as well with a record of 23-15, and finished the year with an overall mark of 45-31. It's the most wins since the 2008 Indians finished 51-25 on their way to the Northwest League title.

In addition to the Indians stellar record, the club also set a new short-season attendance record drawing over 200,000 fans in 2019. First Basemen Blaine Crim was named the league MVP, Manager Kenny Hook was Manager of the year, and Catcher David Garcia and Pitcher Werner Leal were both named to the 2019 post-season All-Star Team.

For playoff tickets, simply click on the image below or call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

