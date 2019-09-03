Deivy Florido Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

September 3, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce that RHP Deivy Florido was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week. He is the first AquaSox pitcher from the 2019 staff to receive this honor.

During the week of August 26, Florido went 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in 15 innings pitched. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 batters. Florido finished the 2019 AquaSox season with a 4-1 record in 10 appearances and three games started. He struck out 34 batters while giving up only 11 walks.

