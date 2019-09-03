Dust Devils Win Regular Season Finale

Behind three home runs the Tri-City Dust Devils (22-16, 38-38) wrapped up the regular season with a 7-3 victory over the Spokane Indians (23-15, 45-31) on Monday at Gesa Stadium. The Dust Devils will have an off day on Tuesday before beginning the Divisional Round of the Northwest League Playoffs against Spokane on Wednesday at Avista Stadium.

A number of Dust Devils had standout performances at the plate in the win. Nick Gatewood hit two home runs and ended the game with three hits. Reinaldo Ilarraza finished just a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Logan Driscoll also had three hits, including a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. Tri-City starter Luarbert Arias earned the win in his debut with the team after only allowing one run in five innings of work.

The Dust Devils regular season came to a close in a record setting fashion. Tonight's crowd of 2,682 fans brought the season long total to 87,021 which set an all-time franchise record for the Dust Devils.

After opening the playoffs in Spokane on Wednesday, the series will come to Gesa Stadium on Thursday. The Dust Devils will host the second game of the Divisional Round on Thursday. If necessary the third and deciding game of the series will on Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Great seats are available to Thursday's playoff game by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

