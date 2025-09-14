Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







Goals from Lena Silano and Ally Cook give Spokane Zephyr FC a 2-0 win against Tampa Bay Sun FC, and Hope Hisey made four saves to become the first goalkeeper in league history to record double-digit clean sheets.







