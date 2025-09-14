Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Goals from Lena Silano and Ally Cook give Spokane Zephyr FC a 2-0 win against Tampa Bay Sun FC, and Hope Hisey made four saves to become the first goalkeeper in league history to record double-digit clean sheets.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 13, 2025
- Spokane Zephyr FC Has Strong Offensive Showing in 2-0 Win Over Tampa Bay Sun FC - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Van Treeck Brace Lifts Fort Lauderdale to Second Consecutive Victory - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Sun Struggle to Find Footing as Spokane Strikes Twice Before the Break - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Van Treeck Brace Lifts Fort Lauderdale to Second Consecutive Victory - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC, 4-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Sporting JAX Starts Hot, Draws Against Carolina Ascent FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC, 4-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Carolina Ascent Complete Another Comeback, Draw Sporting Jax 2-2 - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Spokane Zephyr FC Has Strong Offensive Showing in 2-0 Win Over Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Play a Tough Match Against Fort Lauderdale United FC in Home Opener
- Former Alabama Crimson Tide Star Felicia Knox to Sign with Zephyr FC
- Late Heroics Help Spokane Zephyr FC Push Brooklyn FC to a 1-1 Draw
- Zephyr FC Capture Road Point at DC