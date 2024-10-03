Spokane Zephyr FC Prepares for Face-Off with Dallas Trinity FC

October 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC is returning home from their first away match and will face Dallas Trinity FC for the first time this season at 2 p.m. PST on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The match will celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Day with the theme "Brave." The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive Zephyr-branded breast cancer awareness ribbon. Fans will also have the opportunity to share a message of hope and support on Zephyr's breast cancer survivor mural created by local artists Susan Webber and Shelby Allison. The mural will be donated to a local non-profit.

Zephyr sits fifth in USL Super League standings with a record of 1-1-3. Dallas sits below them in sixth with a record of 1-1-2.

Zephyr is returning from their first away match where they played DC Power FC to a 2-2 draw. DC's Alyssa Wolfbauer had a brace on the day with both goals off penalty shots.

Taylor Aylmer found herself back in the starting lineup after returning from injury and scored Spokane's first goal in the 34th minute off a corner kick from Emina Ekić. Zephyr's second goal came from an own goal in the 69th minute.

"I am proud of the players for fighting through adversity and responding on the road," head coach Jo Johnson said following the match. "When we settled in and started to play our way, good things happened. We are learning each week and will take the lessons learned this afternoon forward as we continue to build this organization."

Dallas is looking to bounce back from their first loss which they picked up against Brooklyn FC in a 2-0 battle. Goalkeeper Madison White made her professional debut and head coach Pauline MacDonald made her USL Super League coaching debut.

Dallas leads the USL Super League in goals with eight. Allie Thornton sits second in the league in goals with three on the season. Her teammate, Chioma Ubogagu, is tied for third most goals with two.

Spokane's Izzy Nino is tied for second in saves in the league with 17. She recorded her first clean sheet in Spokane's first-ever win on Sept. 22 against DC Power FC.

Ekić was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month (September) starting eleven and Nino was named to the reserve squad.

There is some player familiarity between the two sides as Spokane's Wayny Balata (2019-2023) and Dallas' Sam Estrada (2018-2023) and Allie Thorton (2016-2019) overlapped during their time playing collegiately at Southern Methodist University.

Kickoff for the match is at 2 p.m with fans able to watch live on Peacock. Zephyr will remain in Spokane for their final two home matches of the fall against Lexington Sporting Club on Oct. 13 with the theme "United" for Unity Day at ONE Spokane Stadium and Tampa Bay Sun FC on Oct. 27 for with the theme "Confident" for Send Off Day. Kickoff for both matches are scheduled for 2 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium.

