Brooklyn Football Club Forward Jessica Garziano Named USL Super League Player of the Month for September

October 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The USL Super League today announced the Team and Player of the Month for September, highlighting Forward Jessica Garziano as Player of the Month and naming Midfielder Mackenzie George on the Team of the Month. Garziano scored the first goal in the club's history during its inaugural 9/8 away match against Spokane Zephyr FC. That and her electrifying goal during the season-opening home game solidified her spot as the league's coveted Player of the Month for September. A pair of timely assists from George makes her a crucial addition to the Team of the Month as she tirelessly works to put her teammates in scoring position.

Garziano started in all four matches and recorded five shots, three shots on target, won 24 duels and eight tackles, and sent in seven crosses while maintaining a 77.8% passing accuracy. Garziano previously played for the Long Island Rough Riders in the USL W League, playing a pivotal role in helping the team reach second place in the Metropolitan Division. Showcasing incredible potential, Garziano became the fourth player in Red Storm history to earn All-American honors, recording ten goals and 11 assists. The Long Island native was named the Big East midfielder of the year and became only the third player to receive conference honors four times.

"I'm so proud of these girls and how they represent this team," said Jessica Silva, Brooklyn Football Club women's head coach. "Every single member of this team works hard day in and day out and that hard work is really showing up for us on the pitch. It really has been a collective whole to our play, however I am glad that these two ladies are getting distinguished."

Mackenzie George is from Lincoln, CA, and previously played for the University of Tennessee, where she received First Team All-SEC honors. She started in all 73 matches in which she appeared, earning 51 total points, with 15 goals and 21 assists. In 2022, she was named number 89 on Top Drawer Soccer's Postseason Top 100. The Tennessee alum's speed and ability to escape pressure has provided a huge spark for Brooklyn's offense to start the season. George leads the team in crosses (13) and chances created (6) in the first four matches of the year.

Currently undefeated through its first four matches, BKFC's next match is an away game against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sunday, October 6th. The next home game is Friday, October 11th at 7:30pm ET at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium, see here for tickets.

