Madison Wolfbauer Selected for USL Super League Team of the Month for September

October 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







The USL Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that defender Madison Wolfbauer has been selected to the Team of the Month for September after her impressive performances in the Power FC backline.

Wolfbauer signed with Power FC on Sept. 4 and has quickly become a mainstay in Head Coach Frédéric Brillant's backline, recording five starts and completing 90 minutes in each match (450 total minutes). The converted forward has been impressive on both sides of the ball and made history when she scored the first goal at Audi Field for Power FC on Sept. 29 in a 2-2 draw with Spokane Zephyr FC. The center back scored a brace from the penalty spot to earn a crucial point for Power FC at their home venue. Defensively, Wolfbauer has been stout for Power FC and leads the team with three blocks while also recording five tackles and seven interceptions.

To catch Team of the Month defender Madison Wolfbauer and Power FC in action, tickets for Power's next home match at Audi Field against Dallas Trinity FC on Wednesday, Oct. 16 can be purchased HERE.

Team and Player of the Month:

GK: Meagan McClelland, CAR

D: Natalia Staude, TB

D: Madison Wolfbauer, DC

D: Sydney Studer, CAR

M: Mackenzie George, BKN

M: Amber Brooks, DAL

M: Chioma Ubogagu, DAL

M: Emina Ekić, SPK

F:Jasmine Hamid, FTL

F: Jessica Garziano, BKN (Player of the Month)

F: Addie McCain, FTL

Bench: Izzy Nino, SPK; Sydny Nasello, TB; Madison Perez, LEX; Mia Corbin, CAR; Allie Thornton, DAL.

Coach of the Month: Tyrone Mears, FTL

