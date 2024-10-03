Three Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to USL Super League's Team of the Month for September

October 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC's Amber Brooks, Chioma Ubogagu and Allie Thornton were named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for September, the league announced today.

Dallas went 1-1-1 over the span of September, drawing against DC Power FC on Sept. 7 (1-1), defeating Lexington SC on Sept. 13 (6-2) and falling at Brooklyn FC on Sept. 25 (2-0).

Midfielder Amber Brooks tallied a goal (45') and two assists in the team's dominating win over Lexington SC, in a match that saw midfielder Chioma Ubogagu and forward Allie Thornton record the league's first brace and hat trick, respectively.

Ubogagu, who made the August Team of the Month alongside Thornton, scored two goals just eleven minutes apart (56', 67'). Thornton's three goals were spread across the match (33', 78', 90') and earned her the USL Super Moment of Week 5.

The full team of the month can be seen below:

GK: Meagan McClelland, CAR

D: Natalia Staude, TB

D: Madison Wolfbauer, DC

D: Sydney Studer, CAR

M: Mackenzie George, BKN

M: Amber Brooks, DAL

M: Chioma Ubogagu, DAL

M: Emina Ekić, SPK

F:Jasmine Hamid, FTL

F: Jessica Garziano, BKN

F: Addie McCain, FTL

Bench: Izzy Nino, SPK; Sydny Nasello, TB; Madison Perez, LEX; Mia Corbin, CAR; Allie Thornton, DAL.

