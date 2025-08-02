Spokane Velocity FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
In 1,000th USL League One regular season match and 2024 USL League One Final rematch, Spokane Velocity FC returned to the top of the table with 2-1 victory against defending champions Union Omaha, as League One veteran Nil Vinyals scored in the sixth minute before assisting Anuar Peláez's winner in first-half stoppage time to tally his record-tying 20th career assist.
