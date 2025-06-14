Spokane Velocity FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
In 2024 USL League One Playoffs rematch, table-topping Spokane Velocity FC extends club-record unbeaten streak to 10 league matches, defeats Forward Madison FC, 2-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium through goals from Shavon John-Brown, Pierre Reedy.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
