Spokane Velocity FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In 2024 USL League One Playoffs rematch, table-topping Spokane Velocity FC extends club-record unbeaten streak to 10 league matches, defeats Forward Madison FC, 2-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium through goals from Shavon John-Brown, Pierre Reedy.







