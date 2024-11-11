Spirit's Andrew Oke Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

November 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Andrew Oke of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .957 save percentage.

Oke stopped 67 shots last week, helping the Spirit secure four of a possible six points. Oke made 34 saves in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Windsor Spitfires, earning second star honours to record his 60th career victory and pass Tristan Lennox as the fifth-winningest goaltender in Spirit history. He returned to the net Sunday afternoon, stopping 33 of 35 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Flint Firebirds.

A 20-year-old from Shelby Township, MI., Oke holds a 9-6-1-0 record this season with a 3.20 goals-against average and .898 save percentage over 16 games. His 955 minutes played currently lead the OHL. Drafted in the fifth round (89th overall) by Saginaw in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-2, 190lb. netminder is in his fourth OHL season, with a career record of 61-42-4-0, a 3.57 goals-against average, .879 save percentage, and two shutouts in 117 regular season games played. A 2024 Memorial Cup champion with the Spirit, Oke boasts a 5-0-0-0 playoff record, with a 1.83 goals-against average, .938 save percentage, and a shutout. He attended Boston Bruins training camp as a free-agent invite this past summer.

Also considered for the award this week, Erie Otters netminder Noah Erliden went 2-1-0-0 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .923 save percentage including a shutout, while Zach Bowen helped the Peterborough Petes earn their first win of the season, playing to a 1-1-0-1 record along with a 2.28 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

