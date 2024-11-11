Dickinson, Oke and Stevens Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

November 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Knights' Sam Dickinson Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson of the London Knights is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks, registering four goals, four assists and eight points over three games played.

Dickinson kicked off the week with a goal and an assist, earning first star honours in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds. He continued his strong play on Friday, scoring a hat trick and again claiming first star honours in a 6-2 victory against the North Bay Battalion. Dickinson rounded out the week with three assists on Saturday, contributing to a thrilling 8-7 road win over the Guelph Storm.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Dickinson leads the Knights in scoring, and ranks first among all OHL blueliners in goals and points with 25 (11-14-25) over 15 games. Formerly a fourth overall pick by the Niagara IceDogs in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-3, 200Ib. left-shot blueliner has recorded 118 points (38-80-118) over 145 career regular season contests in London. He put up 13 points (4-9-13) over 18 games in last year's playoffs as the Knights were crowned OHL champions. Dickinson was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also given consideration for the award this week, 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Michael Misa registered four goals and three assists (4-3-7) as the Saginaw Spirit earned four points last week. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko of the Guelph Storm was also a standout, tallying seven points (2-5-7) in three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Spirit's Andrew Oke Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Andrew Oke of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .957 save percentage.

Oke stopped 67 shots last week, helping the Spirit secure four of a possible six points. Oke made 34 saves in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Windsor Spitfires, earning second star honours to record his 60th career victory and pass Tristan Lennox as the fifth-winningest goaltender in Spirit history. He returned to the net Sunday afternoon, stopping 33 of 35 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Flint Firebirds.

A 20-year-old from Shelby Township, MI., Oke holds a 9-6-1-0 record this season with a 3.20 goals-against average and .898 save percentage over 16 games. His 955 minutes played currently lead the OHL. Drafted in the fifth round (89th overall) by Saginaw in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-2, 190lb. netminder is in his fourth OHL season, with a career record of 61-42-4-0, a 3.57 goals-against average, .879 save percentage, and two shutouts in 117 regular season games played. A 2024 Memorial Cup champion with the Spirit, Oke boasts a 5-0-0-0 playoff record, with a 1.83 goals-against average, .938 save percentage, and a shutout. He attended Boston Bruins training camp as a free-agent invite this past summer.

Also considered for the award this week, Erie Otters netminder Noah Erliden went 2-1-0-0 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .923 save percentage including a shutout, while Zach Bowen helped the Peterborough Petes earn their first win of the season, playing to a 1-1-0-1 record along with a 2.28 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Storm's Carter Stevens Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Guelph Storm forward Carter Stevens is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording a goal and three assists over three contests.

Stevens opened up the week with an assist on Wednesday night, contributing to the Storm's 4-1 road win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He was back on the scoresheet Friday, scoring a goal in a 7-4 victory over the Erie Otters. Stevens wrapped up the week with a two-point performance on Sunday, adding two assists in an 8-7 loss to the London Knights.

A 16-year-old from Almonte, Ont., Stevens has recorded nine points (3-6-9) through his first 16 games of the season. The 6-foot-1, 184Ib. centreman was selected by Guelph in the second round, 35th overall of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week, Noah Read helped the London Knights earn six points, registered two goals and an assist. Storm teammate Danill Skvortsov was also a standout, tallying a goal and two assists last week.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.