Storm's Carter Stevens Named OHL Rookie of the Week

November 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Carter Stevens is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording a goal and three assists over three contests.

Stevens opened up the week with an assist on Wednesday night, contributing to the Storm's 4-1 road win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He was back on the scoresheet Friday, scoring a goal in a 7-4 victory over the Erie Otters. Stevens wrapped up the week with a two-point performance on Sunday, adding two assists in an 8-7 loss to the London Knights.

A 16-year-old from Almonte, Ont., Stevens has recorded nine points (3-6-9) through his first 16 games of the season. The 6-foot-1, 184Ib. centreman was selected by Guelph in the second round, 35th overall of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week, Noah Read helped the London Knights earn six points, registered two goals and an assist. Storm teammate Danill Skvortsov was also a standout, tallying a goal and two assists last week.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

