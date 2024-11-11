Knights' Landon Sim Suspended for Five Games

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that London Knights player Landon Sim has been suspended for a total of five games for the use of language contravening the OHL Code of Conduct. Sim was assessed a Game Misconduct following the conclusion of the first period of the regular season game of Wednesday, November 6 against the Soo Greyhounds.

Following an investigation, the league has determined that Sim violated the OHL Code of Conduct as a result of a remark intended to provoke an opposing player that was marginalizing on both religious and cultural grounds.

OHL Policy states that, "all players have the right to participate in the Ontario Hockey League in a safe and healthy environment which promotes equal opportunities and prohibits discriminatory practices. All forms of harassment and abuse including, but not limited to, taunts and slurs and comments based on race, age, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, creed, gender, sexual orientation, marital status or disability will not be tolerated and are completely unacceptable under any circumstances."

All OHL players and staff are educated on the OHL's Diversity Policy that prohibits discriminatory comments of this nature during Players First training that member teams are mandated to conduct prior to the start of each season. Rico Phillips, the OHL's Director of Culture and Community, is following-up with the player involved in an effort to educate and prevent future occurrences.

This violation of the League's Code of Conduct carries with it a minimum five-game suspension, of which Sim has already served two games. He will be eligible to return to the Knights lineup on Friday, November 22 when they host the Owen Sound Attack.

