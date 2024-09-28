Spirit Round out Opening Weekend with Sting on Saturday

September 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (1-0-1-0) hosts the Sarnia Sting (1-0-0-0) on Saturday night for the second home game of the season.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Covenant HealthCare Opening Weekend Celebration continues on Saturday. Live music in the Jolt Credit Union Event Park, food trucks, and fun for the whole family get fans ready for the first Saturday of hockey season.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit visited the Soo Greyhounds for their second game of the new season on Friday night. Saginaw came out firing scoring four goals in the period. Michael Misa recorded a hat-trick in the period, continuing his hot start. They would go into the second period with a 4-0 lead. The Greyhounds would tally a pair of goals during a four-on-four to cut into the lead. Saginaw started off strong in the third with Carson Harmer scoring the game winning goal. Will Bishop would add an empty net goal to help fend off the two goals scored by Soo in the period. Saginaw would hold on to win their first of the season, 6-4.

The Sarnia Sting would open their season at home against the Windsor Spitfires in a thrilling overtime matchup on September 27th. Windsor took an early 3-0 lead in the first period. The Sting would then go on the score four unanswered goals stretching between the first, second and third periods. Two would come off the stick of newly acquired forward Kaeden Johnston, who also had an assist. Beckham Edwards and Zach Filak would score the other two goals for Sarnia. Windsor would tie the game at 4-4 ten minutes into the third with a goal from Liam Greentree. 1:42 into overtime, Tyson Doucette's first goal of the season would win the game for Sarnia with a final score of 5-4.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Sarnia would meet six times last season with the Spirit taking five of the six contests. Saginaw would also outscore Sarnia in the series 18-10. The last time these two teams faced off Saginaw came out on top 4-2. However, goals were not the only thing being tallied up in the game. There were 15 misconduct penalties between the two teams.

Players to watch:

Once again for Saginaw, it's Michael Misa. Beginning his NHL-draft eligible season with five goals and an assist in two games, Misa has put the league and NHL scouts on notice. Each of Misa's five goals have come in the first period of Saginaw's opening games. Newcomer Kristian Epperson is making a name for himself through the team's first two games. After being held off the scoresheet in his first game, Epperson exploded for a goal and two assists last night. Zayne Parekh was released from Calgary Flames camp Friday night. His status for tonight's game in Saginaw is unknown, but the reigning CHL Defenseman of the Year will certainly be a difference-maker if he's in Saginaw's lineup.

Freshly acquired Kaeden Johnston is the guy to watch for Sarnia. Johnston was traded from London to Sarnia earlier this week and made an immediate impact with his new team. In the team's first game, he recorded two goals and one assist helping them defeat the Spitfires in OT. St. Louis Blues defensive prospect Lukas Fischer looks to have another solid year for the Sting. He tallied 34 points (6 G, 28 A) last season and will be a mainstay on the Sarnia blueline as an 18-year-old.

Saginaw's NHL drafted players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sarnia's NHL drafted players:

Lukas Fischer (STL)

