Brantford Bulldogs 2024-25 Home Opener Tonight Presented by Adkins Financial

September 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The wait from April is gone, tonight the Brantford Civic Centre sees the Bulldogs skate back onto home ice for the first time since the Brantford crowd nearly blew the roof of the Madhouse on Market in Game 5 against the Ottawa 67's as the Bulldogs host their Home Opener presented by Adkins Financial.

It's a familiar opponent for the Bulldogs on Saturday, the Oshawa Generals arrive in town for the first of 8 meetings on the season between the long-time rivals. It seems only right that the Generals provide the opposition for the home opener having opened both the Hamilton chapter of Bulldogs history in 2015 & welcoming the OHL back to Brantford & the Civic Centre in 2023. The Bulldogs enter Saturday night having won 3 straight home openers, dating back to the 2021 season and have won all three home openers in which they've hosted the Oshawa Generals, 2015, 2022 & 2023.

Plenty of excitement for the fans on and off the ice, with a giveaway for every fan who attends on Saturday night thanks to our fantastic sponsors at Adkins Financial. Fans can also check out the new concession menu now featuring burgers, the Bulldogs Slushie and much more. Any season members who weren't able to pick up their Florian Xhekaj bobblehead in the pre-season will have a chance to claim it tonight as well.

Make sure to check out the new Bulldogs wall to the right of the main entrance doors with player bios for each member of the 2024-25 Brantford Bulldogs roster.

The Brantford Bulldogs are also honoured that Mayor Kevin Davis & city staff have decided to proclaim September 28th as "Brantford Bulldogs Day"! You can join the celebrate at the raising of the flag at 5:45pm to lead us into our 2024-25 home opener!

