Misa Adds Another Multi-Goal Game as Spirit Dominate Sarnia

September 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sarnia Sting by a score of 6-1 on Saturday, September 28th at the Dow Event Center. Michael Misa records his third multi-goal game of season, continuing his hot start of seven in three contests. Calgary Flames first round pick Zayne Parekh made his season debut tonight, and Andrew Oke recorded 24 saves on 25 shots. Evan Maillet got the start for Sarnia, tallying 38 saves on 44 shots.

Sarnia would open the scoring tonight at the Dow Event Center with newly acquired Kaeden Johnston burying his third of the season. Zach Filak forced a turnover in behind the Spirit net to feed Johnston in front for the 1-0 score.

17:54 into the opening period, Saginaw would respond with a goal of their own. Liam Storch trailed a play into the offensive zone, and buried a PJ Forgione rebound to tie the game. Carson Harmer would also tally his second assist of the season on Storch's equalizer.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 8 - 8)

Saginaw struck first in the second period with Nashville Predators draftee Joey Willis, burying a pass from Nic Sima. Calem Mangone was also credited with an assist, his fourth of the season.

The Spirit would take a 3-1 lead with captain Ethan Hay tallying his first of the season at 14:35. Hay's rebound goal would come from Lincoln Moore's shot, which would give Moore his first assist of the season.

After 2: SAG 3 - 1 SAR (2nd Period shots: 18 - 10 Total shots: 26 - 18)

13:50 into the third, Michael Misa would continue his hot start scoring, his sixth goal of the season in just three games. Newcomers Kristian Epperson and Carson Harmer got the assists after Misa dove after a loose puck in the skates of Maillet.

With under a minute left to play, Misa split the defenders and scored a breakaway goal for his second of the night, securing that each of his first three games of the year were multi-goal efforts. Jacob Cloutier and Will Bishop would be credited with the assists.

Thirty seconds later, Lincoln Moore would end the night by scoring his first of the season. Lighting prospect Ethan Hay and Graydon Jones got the assists on the loose puck.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 1 SAR (3rd Period shots: 18 - 7 Total Shots: 44 - 25)

Powerplay: SAG: 0/3, SAR: 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (24 saves / 25 shots W) SAR: Evan Maillet (38 saves / 44 shots L)

Saginaw travels to Sarnia to face the Sting once again on Friday, October 4th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

