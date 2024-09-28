Game Day: Game 2, Firebirds vs Knights - 7 p.m.

September 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds scored three times in the first period and never trailed as they cruised to a 7-4 win over the London Knights on Friday night at the Budweiser Gardens. Five different Firebirds recorded multiple points in the win and the Firebirds outshot the Knights, 41-23.

HECK OF A FIRST IMPRESSION: Nolan Collins, Evan Konyen and Chris Thibodeau each recorded multi-point games in their Firebirds debut on Friday night in London. Collins led the way with a career-high four points (2 G, 2 A), Konyen scored the game's first two goals and totaled three points (2 G, 1 A) and Thibodeau dished out three assists. All three were acquired in trades during the offseason; Konyen and Collins came over from the Sudbury Wolves along with Matthew Mania and Josh Colosimo and Thibodeau was acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs.

HOME AND HOME: Flint and London are meeting up for the second time in as many nights and on the second half of a home-and-home. The Firebirds and Knights are scheduled to play four games against one another and will not meet again until December 29.

CAPTAIN CLATTENBURG: The Firebirds announced their 2024-25 leadership group prior to Friday night's game; Connor Clattenburg was named the seventh captain in franchise history and Blake Smith and Nolan Collins were named alternate captains. Smith wore an A for Flint during the second half of the 2023-24 season and Collins was an alternate captain for the Sudbury Wolves in each of the last two seasons. Clattenburg was informed by his predecessor, Coulson Pitre, who spoke to the team via zoom from California after morning skate on Friday. Pitre is set to begin his professional career in the Anaheim Ducks organization.

ODDS AND ENDS: Cole Zurawski recorded his first career OHL point with an assist on Kaden Pitre's goal in the third period on Friday...Flint went 4-for-8 on the penalty kill and 2-for-3 on the power play on Friday...the Firebirds outscored the Knights, 5-0, during even strength play on Friday...both Henry Brzustewicz and William Nicholl had three points for London.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will hit the road again on Friday night for Kitchener and their first game of the season against the Rangers. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is schedule for 7 p.m.

