Alfano Continues Hot-Scoring Start, Otters Fall to Brampton in Front of 5000+

September 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The puck would drop, officially signaling the start of the highly anticipated Home Opener. In front of a crowd of over 5,000, the Otters would look to nab the first home victory of the 2024-25 season. From the drop, both teams would vie for dominance but strong defense would keep shots from both teams to a minimum. The Brampton Steelheads and MacGregor Richmond (1) would draw first blood in the contest just over two and a half minutes in, and former Otters captain Spencer Sova would be credited with an assist. The Otters would apply offensive pressure with a handful of shots, but the game would fall to four-on-four play after both Wesley Royston and Reed Gee found their way to the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct. Thirty seconds later, the Steelheads would find the back of the net for the second time in the period to extend their lead 2-0. The Otters would have a power play opportunity with just over nine minutes left in the first period. Erie would be unable to capitalize on the power play but be dangerous enough to put Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic to the test. In net for the Otters, Noah Erliden would make a big snag to keep Brampton from extending their lead even further. The first period would come to a close with Erie at a two-goal deficit despite outshooting the Steelheads 12-9.

The Otters would go on the power play for the second time in the night just over four minutes into the second period. Again, the Otters would look dangerous in front of the net, but again they would be unable to capitalize on the man advantage. Noah Erliden would once again come up with a big save to keep the period scoreless with just over 14 minutes left in the second. A tripping penalty for the Steelheads would see the Otters on yet another power play, the third of the game and second of the period. The third time would be the charm for the Erie Otters as Sam Alfano (3) would strike gold to turn this into a one-goal game with over eleven minutes left in the period. Strong defense from both teams would keep the puck from the back of the net, and an Alexis Daviault high-sticking penalty would put the Otters on the penalty kill. It would be an all-encompassing effort from both Noah Erliden and the special teams to kill the penalty, but the Otters got it done and would be able to weather the Brampton offensive attack with four minutes left in the period. The period would end scoreless for the Brampton Steelheads but with the Otters still trailing 2-1.

The Otters would go on the penalty kill less than 90 seconds into the third and final frame after a Gabriel Frasca slashing call. Just under another minute and a half later, both an Otter and a Steelhead would be sent to the penalty box for roughing. Even strength play would resume once the Otters successfully killed the first penalty of the period and they would immediately apply offensive pressure. The period would remain scoreless through the halfway mark despite the Otters outshooting their opponent 31-25. It would be none other than Malcolm Spence (1) to break even with 7:02 left on the clock. Level at 2-2, The Otters would attack with new confidence and pile on the shots, but the Steelheads would find their first goal since the first period with 3:34 left to pull ahead 3-2, courtesy of Lucas Karmiris (1). A breakaway for Adam Zidlicky (1) less than a minute later would extend the Brampton lead even further to 4-2. With two minutes left in the period, the Otters would pull Erliden, and the Steelheads would capitalize on the empty net and make it a 5-2 final.

The Erie Otters will be back in action next weekend on the road with some conference play. They'll first travel to London to take on the Knights on Friday with a 7 PM puck drop, and they'll hit the road again on Saturday to face the Saginaw Spirit.

