Spirit Kicks off Regular Season with Three Points on the Road

March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Houston, Texas - The Washington Spirit picked up its first three points of the season Friday night against the Houston Dash. Washington has now won three in a row against the Texas side for the first time in nine years and back-to-back in Houston for the first time ever.

Midfielder Narumi Miura got the offensive action started for the Spirit in the ninth minute when she met a crossing pass at the top of the box and took a one-timer that went wide of the net. The Dash responded quickly with two threats of its own. In the 12th minute, goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made a diving save that nearly found the foot of a Houston player on the rebound but was cleared out for a corner. On the ensuing play, former Spirit player Paige Nielsen fired a shot on target that was brought in by Kingsbury.

The Spirit turned the tide with several attacking chances of its own in the following minutes. Challenge Cup hero Leicy Santos got the Spirit counterattack started with a spin move while moving downfield in the 13th before standout rookie-turned-standout sophomore Makenna Morris broke the seal in the 16th.

After Casey Krueger fired a ball into the box, Morris corralled a rebound and buried it in the back of the net. Morris now has six goals in 13 career regular season appearances, including four in her last four. The Spirit attack didn't stop there, doubling its lead just 17 minutes later. Chloe Ricketts, making just her third career regular season start, fired a shot over the arms of Houston keeper Jane Campbell and off the bottom of the crossbar. The ball appeared to bounce nearly over the goal line, but Ashley Hatch fired the rebound home for the 2-0 lead. There is potential for goal credit to be changed upon review in the coming days.

About 20 minutes into the second half, star midfielder Hal Hershfelt collided with a Houston player and had to be helped off the pitch, subbing out alongside Makenna Morris and Chloe Ricketts. Taking their places were Brittany Ratcliffe, Trinity Rodman and Esme Morgan. Rodman made her first appearance in any match since November's championship and quickly made an impact on the match, breaking away for a scoring threat in the 69th minute.

The Dash cut the Spirit lead in half in the 75th minute when substitutes Ryan Gareis and Maggie Graham combined for a goal. Gareis sent a high cross into the box where Graham connected with it for a header that slowly bounced across the goal line. As the Spirit fought off an energetic Dash attack, two players made their NWSL debuts. Recently signed Margie Detrizio and Meg Boade subbed on late in the match, officially making their first professional appearances.

Nine minutes of stoppage time came and went with several close Houston attacking chances before the final whistle blew. Washington will head home with an unblemished 1-0-0 record as it prepares to take its home field for the first time in over four months.

Next up, the Spirit will return to Audi Field for the first time since November's back-to-back playoff sellouts next Saturday night against the Kansas City Current at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Fans can get their tickets at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EDT

Weather: Mostly sunny, high-70s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Houston 0 1 1

Washington 2 0 2

WAS - Makenna Morris - 16'

WAS - Ashley Hatch - 33 ¬Â²

HOU - Maggie Graham - 75 ¬Â² (assisted by Ryan Gareis)

Lineups:

HOU: 1 - Jane Campbell; 4 - Natalie Jacobs; 25 - Katie Lind; 14 - Paige Nielsen; 15 - Avery Patterson; 11 - Yazmeen Ryan; 13 - Sophie Schmidt (23 - Maggie Graham, 60'); 24 - Danielle Colaprico; 10 - Bárbara Olivieri (22 - Michelle Alozie, 73'); 8 - Delanie Sheehan (21 - Ryan Gareis, 59'); 6 - Messiah Bright (7 - Evelina Duljan, 73')

Unused Substitutes: 35 - Abby Smith; 2 - Allysha Chapman; 17 - Sarah Puntigam; 19 - Belle Briede; 20 - Christen Westphal

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 3 - Casey Krueger; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle; 10 - Leicy Santos (36 - Margie Detrizio, 83'); 5 - Narumi Miura; 17 - Hal Hershfelt (24 - Esme Morgan, 67'); 39 - Chloe Ricketts (2 - Trinity Rodman, 67'); 33 - Ashley Hatch (35 - Meg Boade, 90+4'); 8 - Makenna Morris (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 67')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 7 - Croix Bethune; 34 - Kiley Dulaney

Stats Summary: HOU / WAS

Shots: 11 / 8

Shots On Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 2 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 15

Offsides: 2 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Gabby Carle - 35 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

WAS - Rebeca Bernal - 90+8' - Yellow Card

