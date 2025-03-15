Three Newcomers in Gotham FC Season-Opening Lineup

March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Three newcomers will make their Gotham FC debuts in the 2025 season opener at Seattle as the club begins its pursuit of a second championship in three years.

Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós named midfielders Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky and forward Gabi Portilho in the XI for the start of his third season at the helm. Howell, acquired via trade this offseason, will take on the Reign, her former team, while the rookie Schupansky and Brazilian international Portilho will both make their first NWSL appearances.

Gotham FC and Seattle kick off at 10 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, with ION carrying the national broadcast and ionnwsl.com streaming the match.

The rest of Amorós's selection will be familiar names, with German star Ann-Katrin Berger, the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, starting in goal and seven returning outfield players filling out the lineup.

Veteran defender Tierna Davidson will wear the captain's arm band after being voted club captain. Fellow defender Mandy Freeman is making her 96th appearance for the club as she fast approaches the century mark, and she moves into a tie for the second-most games played in Gotham FC history.

Forward Esther González aims to continue her scoring success against Seattle. The Spanish striker has two goals against the Reign since joining Gotham partway through the 2023 season, including the game-winner in the 2023 NWSL championship match.

Howell isn't alone in taking on her former club - Emily Sonnett spent the 2023 campaign in Seattle before signing with Gotham FC as a free agent before the 2024 season.

Regular starters in 2024, Jess Carter, Nealy Martin and Ella Stevens round out the lineup for Gotham FC, which is chasing its third consecutive win in season openers under Amorós.

The bench consists of five newcomers: rookies Ryan Campbell, Khyah Harper and Lilly Reale and signings Shelby Hogan and Stella Nyamekye. Returners Cece Kizer, Taryn Torres and Mak Whitham round out the substitutes. If Whitham plays, she will become the youngest player to appear in a league game in NWSL history.

Defender Bruninha, midfielder Rose Lavelle and forwards Midge Purce and Jessica Silva were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Seattle Reign FC

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

6 - Emily Sonnett

7 - Jaelin Howell

9 - Esther González

11 - Sarah Schupansky

13 - Ella Stevens

14 - Nealy Martin

15 - Tierna Davidson (c)

18 - Gabi Portilho

22 - Mandy Freeman

27 - Jess Carter

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 5 - Cece Kizer, 8 - Taryn Torres, 17 - Mak Whitham, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.