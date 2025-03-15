Kickoff Delayed to 8 p.m. for Saturday's Racing Home Opener

March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC's home opener against the North Carolina Courage will now start at 8 p.m. Saturday, allowing time for storms to pass through the area ahead of the game.

Gates to Lynn Family Stadium will open an hour before kickoff with a $2 happy hour for beer, Pepsi products and water available at stadium bars from 7-8 p.m. Fans can pick up a number of freebies, including 2025 schedule posters and magnets, on the concourse near Gate 1 and the stadium's team store.

Tickets remain available at RacingLouFC.com/opener.

Saturday's game will be streamed for free on the NWSL+ app, which is available via Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku as well as plus.nwslsoccer.com for domestic and international viewers. Fans can listen to the match on News Talk 1080 AM or online at talkradio1080.iheart.com.

