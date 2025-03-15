Utah Royals Open 2025 with 1-1 Draw Against Bay FC

March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-0-1, 1pt, 7th NWSL) draw 1-1 with expansion sibling Bay FC (0-0-1, 1pt, 6th NWSL) to kick off the 2025 NWSL season at America First Field. URFC remained unbeaten against Bay holding a 2-0-1 all-time series lead.

Four of the newest members of Royalty debuted for the Blue-and-Gold in the 2025 NWSL season opener, two in the starting XI; Bianca St-Georges earned the start and made her presence known early opening her URFC account in the 13', Nuria Rábano also appeared in the starting XI logging a full 90' shift.

Janni Thomsen was the first off the bench subbing on for captain Paige Monaghan in the 34th minute while Aisha Solorzano made NWSL history becoming the first Guatemalan to compete in the NWSL after subbing on in the 62'.

St-Georges opening goal came on the tailend of a Mandy McGlynn goal kick, McGlynn's first career assist in NWSL competition.

URFC remains unbeaten since its return in matches where the club has scored first moving to 7-0-3.

URFC hits the road for a two-game road trip first visiting the San Diego Wave on Sat. March 22nd before visiting KC Current on Sat. March 29th. URFC will host Portland Thorns FC on Fri. April 11th. Kickoff is slate for 8:00 p.m. MT; tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

UTA 1 : 1 BAY

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Bianca St-Georges (Mandy McGlynn) 12': Playing the ball in off of a goal kick, Mandy McGlynn sends the ball soaring up the left side of the field for Bianca St-Georges to run onto and score a left footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner.

BAY: Kiki Pickett (Joelle Anderson) 44': Using momentum from a free kick, Joelle Anderson assists Kiki Pickett who scores a left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn, Paige Monaghan © (Janni Thomsen, 34'), Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada, Nuria Rábano (Madison Pogarch,90+2'), Dana Foederer, Claudia Zornoza, Ally Sentnor, Bianca St-Georges (Aisha Solorzano, 63'), Mina Tanaka, Macey Fraser (Brecken Mozingo, 63')

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Tatumn Milazzo, Aria Nagai, Mikayla Cluff, KK Ream

Bay FC (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz, Abby Dahlkemper ©, Kelli Hubly (Penelope Hocking, 65'), Caprice Dydasco, Alyssa Malonson (Rachel Hill, 72'), Joelle Anderson, Taylor Huff, Kiki Pickett (Jamie Shepherd, 86'), Tess Boade (Dorian Bailey, 65'), Asisat Oshoala (Karlie Lema, 66'), Racheal Kundananji

Subs not used: Melissa Lowder, Maddie Moreau, Hannah Bebar, Caroline Conti, Rachel Hill

Stats Summary: UTA / BAY

Possession: 56 / 44

Shots: 13 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 8

Fouls: 17 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

BAY: Racheal Kundananji (Yellow Card, 36')

BAY: Kiki Pickett (Yellow Card, 45 + 5')

UTA: Bianca St-Georges (Yellow Card, 47')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card, 73')

UTA: Nuria Rábano (Yellow Card, 82')

BAY: Rachel Hill (Yellow Card, 90 + 3')

