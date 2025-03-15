San Diego Wave FC to Join Angel City FC in Supporting Wildfire Relief Initiatives During Sunday's Match in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will join Angel City FC in an effort to support the Los Angeles community after the devastating fires that affected Southern California in January. The two teams will kick off the 2025 NWSL Regular Season on Sunday, March 16 at BMO Stadium while highlighting the initiatives and steps taken to support the First Responders and Fire-Affected Communities.

Ahead of kick-off, both teams will take the field for the national anthem wearing "LA Strong" t-shirts, provided by Angel City, as a sign of unity spanning across both organizations to show support of fire relief efforts and the families impacted by the devastation.

San Diego Wave will support Angel City's "Seats of Strength" initiative for the match on Sunday, a program which allows fans to purchase tickets to a home game at BMO Stadium for first responders and those impacted by the fires. Angel City will match every ticket purchased, doubling the number of seats available to those in need.

"Seats of Strength is our way of giving back to those who have always been there for our community - our first responders, neighbors, and city," said Angel City's CEO and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman in the club's article highlighting their initiative. "It's an opportunity to come together, bring some joy and have some fun."

Additionally, the Wave's match kits will feature limited-edition San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) patches on the back of the players' jerseys to highlight its ongoing partnership with the local fire department during the match. The Wave has had a longstanding partnership with SDFD, through which the Club supports their Girls Empowerment Camp, 1904 Cadets (Program for high schoolers to learn Fire & EMS Skills) and also do monthly fire station visits where we bring lunch and invite them and their families to a match.

"It's important to our Club that we use the power of this sport to bring people together, especially in times of hardship," said San Diego's Chief Impact Officer Shannon Mac Millan. "Uniting with Angel City to support the community is a meaningful way to honor those affected by the fires and to show appreciation to the first responders who have given so much to Southern California."

Sunday's match will kick off at 3:50 p.m. PT in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

