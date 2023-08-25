Spikes' Winning Streak Ends with 6-3 Loss to Keys on Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Ryan Guardino went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, and Xander Lovin delivered six quality innings on the mound, but the State College Spikes' six-game winning streak came to a close on Friday as they fell to the Frederick Keys, 6-3, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Guardino tripled home a run and Logan Mathieu doubled him in to enable the Spikes (21-19 2nd Half) to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth, but the Keys (20-17 2nd Half) scored three runs in the seventh to take the decision. RBI singles by Drew Reckart and Zaid Walker joined aNoah Martinez to do the damage.

Lovin logged six innings to start the game for his longest appearance as a Spike. The right-hander allowed three runs, two of them earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Guardino added a walk to his three hits over four plate appearances for his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

The result lifted Frederick over State College for second place in the Major League Baseball Draft League's second-half standings. The Keys now sit 3 1/2 games back of first place West Virginia, with the Spikes four games back. All three clubs have seven games remaining in the regular season.

The Spikes and Keys meet for the middle game of their weekend series on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Jackson Lindley (0-1) on the mound for State College against Frederick right-hander Albert Cuello-Batista (1-1).

