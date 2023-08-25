Spikes Take Sixth Straight Win in Overtime Victory over Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Brennen Dorighi collected three hits in regulation, but it was his fourth hit in the Major League Baseball Overtime tiebreaker that gave the State College Spikes their sixth straight victory as they defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters after a 7-7 regulation tie on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Dorighi's single up the middle was the last of three straight hits for the Spikes (21-18 2nd Half) in the extra half-inning. Josh Leslie and Carlos Contreras notched back-to-back infield singles to move pinch-runnerPayton Harden to third base before he scored on the walk-off knock.

With the win, the Spikes have now cut their deficit in the MLB Draft League second-half standings to four games back of the first-place West Virginia Black Bears with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Jesse Fonteboa looked to have given State College a comfortable lead early as he launched a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the season to extend the margin to 3-0. After the teams traded runs, the Crosscutters took advantage of two Spikes errors in a four-run seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead.

However, catcherRaul Ortega, who went 3-for-5 at the plate in his Spikes debut, delivered a one-out double to center field in the seventh to put State College ahead, 6-5, with Josh Leslie tripling and scoring on a Williamsport error in the eighth to bump it to a 7-5 lead.

After Matt Garcia brought Williamsport within 7-6 with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, the Spikes had to dodge a Crosscutters rally in the ninth to get to the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker. Brayland Skinner was hit by a pitch, then went to third whenTyler Lasch's sacrifice bunt was erred upon. Jose Gonzalez then received an intentional walk before Will Fuenning reached on a catcher's interference call to tie the game at 7-7.

Ty Pohlmann struck out Isaiah Byars and forced Mason Minzey to ground into an inning-ending fielder's choice, though, to preserve the tie for the Spikes to win in the extra frame.

No winning or losing pitcher is credited in games that reach the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

The Spikes now carry their six-game winning streak back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as they begin a three-game weekend series with the Frederick Keys on Friday night. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Xander Lovin (3-0) on the mound for State College against an as yet unnamed Frederick starter.

