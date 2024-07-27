Spikes Use Power of Pink, Pound Out 13 Hits in 12-4 Win Over Crosscutters

July 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kyle Russell notched three hits and knocked in two runs, Parker Coddou added three hits of his own, and Cam Bufford drove in three runs with a triple in the seventh as the State College Spikes brought the energy with a 13-hit attack on Paint the Park Pink Night for a 12-4 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Russell got things going by bringing in Austin Baal and Bufford with a bases-loaded single as part of a four-run second inning, then scored a run himself on Caleb Hill's single in the fourth. In the seventh, Bufford launched his three-base hit to right-center field to clear the bases, then scored on Coddou's third hit. State College then scored three more runs in the eighth, including a tally on Penn Stater Grant Norris's RBI single.

The night featured the Spikes in special Pink Jerseys as part of Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health. Community members joined the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer, with the auction of the jerseys raising $4,200 for the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to go towards the work of the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

Prior to the game, Spikes manager Tim Battle Jr., himself a lymphoma survivor, caught the first pitches for numerous fans, including several breast cancer survivors.

Spikes (5-4 2nd Half) starter Brandon Bergert finished just one out shy of qualifying for the win, allowing three runs, though only one earned, on four hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. Bergert also recorded three strikeouts on the night.

Jacob Peaden (2-0) followed Bergert with 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball, yielding two hits and two walks while striking out six batters, to earn the win.

Williamsport (3-6 2nd Half) starter Emmett Bice (0-1) took the loss despite a quality start. Bice allowed five runs, but only two of them earned, on five hits and three walks over six innings of work. Bice struck out four batters in the effort.

Sunday, the Spikes finish their three-game set with the Crosscutters at 4:05 p.m. as the scene shifts back to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Right-hander Chris Shull (0-0) is slated to get the ball for State College, while newly arrived right-hander Brent Francisco (0-0) will start on the mound for Williamsport.

Following the conclusion of the series against the Crosscutters, the Spikes will take on the Frederick Keys in a three-game road series from Monday through Wednesday of next week before returning home for a seven-game homestand to begin August. The run of August home games begins with the third Bark in the Park Night of the season presented by the Centre Daily Times on Thursday, August 1, featuring Dugout the Baseball Dog welcoming his canine friends to the ballpark for a night of fun on $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

To purchase tickets to the upcoming homestand and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.