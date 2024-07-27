Three Home Runs Power West Virginia in 7-2 Win Over Trenton

July 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears faced off against the Trenton Thunder in game one of the three-game series on Friday evening, picking up a 7-2 win at home. In an explosive offensive game, the Bears racked up 13 hits and three home runs with Alex Vergara accounting for two.

Looking to continue their win streak, West Virginia came out swinging in the first with a lead-off double from T.J. Williams. Alex Vergara followed with a deep ball to right field that breached the home bullpen for a two-run homer.

Trenton battled back with a run in the second. With the bases loaded, a sac fly to left field from Jesse Fonteboa drove in Jack O'Reilly to put one on the board for the Thunder.

The Bears kept the Thunder at bay through the top of the third, scoring in the home half. Starting pitcher Ryan Sleeper threw two valuable strikeouts, denying Trenton a chance to pull ahead in the top of the inning. West Virginia battled back with a third run sent in on a sacrifice fly by Connor McGuire.

Designated hitter Chris Reeder homered on a fly ball to tack on a second run for Trenton in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

But West Virginia erased Trenton's efforts in a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth. After the walk of Vergara, Jeff Liquori singled to right field to advance Vergara to third. Trace Willhoite cracked another single to center field, sending Vergara home for an insurance run.

The Bears' bats broke the game wide open in the seventh as they faced off against a fresh Trenton pitcher, Devin Rivera. On the third offering from Rivera, Jack O'Dowd sent a 422-foot moonshot well beyond the right field wall for a home run. Vergara followed suit with another solo shot - Vergara's second of the game. Without missing a beat, designated hitter Trace Willhoite hit a deep triple that was bobbled by center fielder Ryan Vogel, rounding third on an error for the seventh Black Bears' run.

Jack Maruskin took the hill to close for the Bears, striking out two and ending the game on a fly ball fielded by Vergara.

With two home runs five innings apart, Alex Vergara had the best game of his Black Bears career. The outfielder from Lipscomb University went two-for-three at the plate with three runs and three RBI. Another former Lipscomb Bison, Trace Willhoite made an impact with three hits, one run and two RBI, including his "almost" inside-the-park home run. Jack O'Dowd continued to show his offensive power with a homer that clocked 103 mph off the bat on its 422-foot journey.

Noah Manning collected the win for West Virginia. In his two innings of work, Manning went three up, three down in the fifth, and held the Thunder hitless in the sixth. Manning finished the game with three strikeouts in his second win.

After beating Trenton, the Black Bears are now tied with the Thunder for first place in the MLB Draft League's second half with two games remaining in the series.

West Virginia returns for the second game with Trenton on Saturday evening for Bark in the Park, presented by Pampered 4 Paws. All proceeds from dog tickets benefit Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia. Dog attendees will receive a dog bandana, a biscuit by Bubbles, Bones & Biscuits and a pet towel courtesy of Paws Up. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

